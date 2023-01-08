Vermont vs New Hampshire Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 8 | AEC | College Basketball

At the Lundholm Gymnasium on Sunday, there will be a collegiate basketball game involving the Vermont Catamounts and the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Catamounts are hoping to improve on their current.500 record.

The Wildcats are aiming for their seventh victory. The Catamounts defeated the Bryant Bulldogs in their last game and covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats lost to the Binghamton Bearcats in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Vermont vs New Hampshire Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Oveer/Under Vermont Catamounts -310 -7.5 (-105) Over 121.5 (-110) New Hampshire Wildcats +245 +7.5 (-115) Under 121.5 (-110)

Vermont vs New Hampshire Match Details

Fixture: Vermont Catamounts vs New Hampshire Wildcats

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium, Durham, NH

Vermont vs New Hampshire Key Stats

The Catamounts score 68.7 points on 44.8% of their shots on average, while surrendering 68.7 points on 45.4% of their shots. Dylan Penn averages 12.1 points and 1.5 assists, while Aaron Deloney averages 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Kameron Gibson pulls down 1.5 rebounds, while Finn Sullivan hands out 2.5 assists.

The Catamounts' field goal percentage is 34.3%, while their free throw percentage is 69.3%. They are pulling down 29.3 rebounds per game while allowing 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats are scoring 65.9 points on 39.6% of their shots, while giving up 64.3 points on 40.6% of their shots. While Nick Johnson averages 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, Clarence O. Daniels II averages 15.4 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Kyree Brown is the third player with ten or more points, with Matt Herasme distributing 1.5 assists. They are making 69.7% of their free throws and 35% of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Wildcats are grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game while allowing 30.1% three-point shooting.

Vermont vs New Hampshire Betting Prediction

The Catamounts are 5-1 ATS over their last 6 games overall and 4-0 ATS over their last 4 away games. In their previous seven home games and their last five Sunday games, the Wildcats have a 2-5 ATS record. In the Catamounts' past seven games overall, the under is 5-2. In the Wildcats' previous 10 games overall, the under is 8-2. The home team has a 7-match ATS record of 5-1-1.

On paper, the Catamounts are the superior squad, but let's not pretend that they are as good as they were in previous seasons. The Wildcats are currently playing their best basketball of the year, winning their previous five contests by an average margin of 8.6 points. The Wildcats play adequate defense to remain competitive. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: New Hampshire Wildcats +7.5 (-115)

