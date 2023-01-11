Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two teams tied atop the America East are going to battle tonight when the Vermont Catamounts visit the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Vermont suffered their first conference defeat of the season on Sunday when they lost at New Hampshire. Along with being their first America East loss, it was also their first road loss since November, snapping a four-game winning streak away from home. The Catamounts are 8-9 entering the matchup tonight.

UMass Lowell also lost their first conference game of the season on Sunday, getting blown out in Albany. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the River Hawks, who are 14-3. UMass Lowell is a perfect 8-0 at home ahead of tonight's game.

It's early, but the top of the America East is crowded right now. Let's see which one of these schools is poised to maintain its position.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Vermont -1.5 (-102) Over 135.5 (-106) -113 UMass Lowell +1.5 (-120) Under 135.5 (-114) -106

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Match Details

Fixture: Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Key Stats

The Vermont defense has stepped up since conference play started. They have held their opponents to 64.0 points per game in their three conference games, much lower than their 68.6 points allowed per game average this season.

UMass Lowell's 14-3 start can be traced back to an unstoppable offense, but they've dipped a bit in conference play. This season, they're averaging 78.4 points per game, 54th in the nation. In conference play though, that's dipped to 67.3 points per game.

Still, the River Hawks shoot incredibly. They are hitting 49.7% of their shot attempts, 12th in the country, and 37.9% of threes, 38th.

UMass Lowell should dominate in the paint too. They are blocking 5.5 shots per game (18th) and grabbing 40.3 boards per game (14th). Vermont only grabs 31.8 rebounds per game, 330th.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Betting Prediction

While Vermont's defense has shown up for their America East games, I like the River Hawks because of their massive advantage in rebounding, along with their offensive efficiency.

Vermont's offense won't be able to keep up, especially with few second-chance scoring opportunities. UMass Lowell is undefeated at home this season, and that should continue tonight.

Prediction: UMass Lowell Money Line (-106)

