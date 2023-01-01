Vermont vs UMBC Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | America East | College Basketball

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, the Vermont Catamounts (6-8, 0-0 America East) and UMBC Retrievers (9-5, 0-0 America East) will square off in a game that will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Vermont vs UMBC Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Vermont Catamounts -110 +0.5 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) UMBC Retrievers -110 -0.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110)

Vermont vs UMBC Match Details

Fixture: Vermont Catamounts at UMBC Retrievers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Catonsville, MD

Vermont vs UMBC Key Stats

Colton Lawrence leads the Retrievers in both points (13.5) and assists (1.9) per game. He also pulls down 4.5 rebounds per game. He records 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots on the other end. Jacob Boonyasith averages 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah scores eight points, pulls down 6.2 rebounds, and dishes out one assist per game. He averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots on the other end. Jarvis Doles averages 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He records 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots on defense.

In addition to scoring 6.8 points per game, Robin Duncan leads the Catamounts in both assists (3.1) and rebounds (6.8 per game). Additionally, he records 0.8 steals and 0.2 shot blocks.

The Catamounts' leading scorer (12.4 points per game), assist provider (2.3), and rebounder (2.7) is Aaron Deloney. The Catamounts receive 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game from Finn Sullivan. He also gets 0.8 steals and 0.8 shots blocked per game.

In each game, Dylan Penn averages 12 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while hitting 48.8% of his field goal attempts. Matt Veretto averages five points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists for the Catamounts each game.

Vermont vs UMBC Betting Prediction

Six of the Retrievers' 13 games this season have gone above the stipulated number. Eight times this season, both the Retrievers and their opponents have scored more than 142.5 points.

Six of the Retrievers' 13 games this season have gone over the total. Five times this season, the Catamounts' games have ended with more than 142.5 points scored. In this case, bet on the over.

Pick: Over 142.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes