Villanova vs. Butler Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs will lock horns, both looking to turn around what's been a rough start to their Big East schedules.

Villanova has experienced defeats in four of their last five, dropping their conference record to 2-4. They began the season ranked in the top 25 but are just 8-9 entering tonight. That includes a 2-4 record on the road after Tuesday's loss.

Butler lost their last two games, bringing their Big East record to 2-5 this season. The Bulldogs are back home though, where they've gone 7-2 this year. They are 10-8 overall this season.

Both teams desperately need to win this game to bounce back and get their season back on track. Let's see who comes out on top tonight between the Wildcats and Bulldogs.

Villanova vs. Butler Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats @ Butler Bulldogs

Date and Time: Friday, January 13, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Villanova vs. Butler Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Villanova -1.5 (-105) Over 132.5 (-110) -118 Butler +1.5 (-115) Under 132.5 (-110) -102

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Villanova vs. Butler Key Stats

These teams profile similarly on both ends of the floor.

Villanova is scoring 71.1 points per game on 43.5% shooting this season. On defense, they hold opposing teams to 68.6 points per game on 43.6% shooting.

Their defense only blocks 1.4 shots per game and nabs 5.2 steals per game.

Butler is putting up fewer points per game, 69.4, but with better efficiency, knocking down 45.8% of their shot attempts. Their defense allows fewer points per game, holding opposing teams to 66.0 per contest on 43.2% shooting.

Butler's defense also limits their foes to 31.3% shooting from beyond the arc while blocking 4.3 shots per game. Butler also ends up with 7.2 steals per game.

These teams are similar on the glass too. Villanova pulls down 32.5 rebounds per game, while Butler is grabbing 32.2 boards per game.

Villanova vs. Butler Betting Prediction

Villanova's struggles this season are impossible to ignore, especially on the road. Meanwhile, Butler has been phenomenal at home all season. Their two losses in Hinkle came against two teams currently ranked, UConn and Providence.

Comparing both teams, Butler has been slightly better, and combined with home-court advantage tonight, they should come out on top. I think the Bulldogs win this game outright.

Prediction: Butler Money Line (-102)

Poll : 0 votes