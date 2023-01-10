Villanova vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Villanova Wildcats are in Chicago to face the DePaul Blue Demons tonight. Both teams are coming off losses and have losing records in the Big East.

Things have gotten rocky for Villanova again, as they've lost three of four and seen their record drop to 8-8 this season. They are 2-3 in conference play and 2-3 on the road. However, they have beaten DePaul in every meeting since January 2008.

The Blue Demons have also been struggling lately. They've dropped five of six, bringing their record this season to 7-9. They are 1-4 in the Big East, with their only win coming over Georgetown. Only two of DePaul's losses this season were by fewer than eight points.

Both teams could use a win tonight to get back on the right track. Let's see which squad is better poised to do so in the Windy City.

Villanova vs. DePaul Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Villanova -6.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-115) -275 DePaul +6.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-105) +220

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Villanova vs. DePaul Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats @ DePaul Blue Demons

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Villanova vs. DePaul Key Stats

Offensively, these teams have similar productions, but Villanova is more efficient. The Wildcats are putting up 71.5 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor.

DePaul puts up slightly more per game, 71.8, but is only shooting 41.3% from the field, which is 323rd in the nation.

Defensively, Villanova is much more stout. They hold teams to 68.3 points per game, which is in the middle of the pack nationally. Their shooting percentage against is 43.5%.

DePaul is surrendering 75.6 points per contest, which is 327th in the country. Their opponents are hitting 45.1% of their shots against them, 288th nationally. The Blue Demons do block shots, though, as they average 3.9 blocks per game, which ranks 96th.

There shouldn't be a significant rebounding advantage for either team. Villanova averages 32.3 per contest, while DePaul is grabbing 33.4.

Villanova vs. DePaul Betting Prediction

Villanova owns DePaul, and although both teams are struggling, they are still better this season. They are more efficient offensively and stingier defensively. They've had their share of road woes this season, but tonight should be a resounding victory for the Wildcats.

Prediction: Villanova -6.5 (-110)

