Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Villanova Wildcats will take a trip south to the nation's capital to face the Georgetown Hoyas. Both teams have gotten off to rougher starts than they imagined this season.

Villanova are 7-7 this season after losing their last two games against Big East rivals. They began their season ranked and have not lived up to that since. But they still have a chance to turn the season around, and this is an excellent opportunity to begin that journey.

Georgetown wrapped up out-of-conference play at 5-6 and has not won a game since, dropping them to 5-10. They are on a five-game losing streak that includes two blowout losses at home. It's early enough for them to revive their season too, but they're running out of time.

Tonight's game could prove pivotal for both programs. Let's see which team will come out on top tonight.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Villanova -9.0 (-110) Over 143.0 (-110) -450 Georgetown +9.0 (-110) Under 143.0 (-110) +350

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Villanova vs. Georgetown Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats @ Georgetown Hoyas

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 6:30 pm EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

Villanova vs. Georgetown Key Stats

The Georgetown Hoyas are allowing 77.7 points per game, which is 345th in the nation this season. During their current five-game losing streak, they are allowing 86.4 points per game, which would rank 361st nationally. Opponents are knocking down 36.6% of threes against the Hoyas, 327th in the country.

Two areas where Georgetown should have the edge are steals and rebounds. They average 4.6 blocks per game, 46th in the country. They average 37.3 rebounds per game, compared to Villanova, who only grabs 32.2 boards per game.

Villanova's offense is what's holding them back. They average 70.8 points per game, 209th, and didn't score for the final 3:42 of a two-point loss against Marquette in their last game.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Betting Prediction

Villanova's struggles are nothing compared to Georgetown's right now. Their defense is one of the worst in the nation and regressing. Villanova at least has the excuse of playing against two of the top teams in the conference in their losses. Georgetown's two recent Big East losses were against teams near them in the standings, and they were blowouts. Villanova should coast to a win.

Prediction: Villanova -9.0 (-110)

