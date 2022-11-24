Villanova vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 24 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at the Rose Bowl on Thursday night. This will be a matchup between the Big 12 and Big East teams. The Wildcats are 2-2 for the season and have struggled to make a consistent start this season. The Cyclones are 3-0 for the season and have had a surprising start to their season this time around.

Villanova vs Iowa State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Iowa State Cyclones +110 +1.5 (-105) Over 126 (-110) Villanova Wildcats -130 -1.5 (-115) Under 126 (-110)

Villanova vs Iowa State Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs Iowa State Cyclones

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24 at 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Villanova vs Iowa State Key Stats

The Cyclones won their last game against the Milwaukee Panthers with a scoreline of 68-53. They are scoring 78.7 points per game on offense and giving up just 45 points on the defensive end. They restrict their opponents to a 32.8 field goal percentage and a 24.6 three-point percentage. They are one of the best defenses in the country right now.

Jaren Holmes is averaging 18.3 points per game, while Aljaz Kunc is averaging seven rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 12 points per game. The point guard and small forward combo has commanded the court for the Cyclones. The rest of the players have stepped up for the Cyclones on the offensive end.

The Wildcats have struggled to gain any momentum so far this season. They were on the losing end of their most recent game against the Michigan State Spartans by a miserly score of 71-73 ATS.

They are scoring a meager 69 points per game and giving up a whopping 64.8 points per game, which is highly unlike the Wildcats of the previous years. Their field throw percentage is good but they are giving up a healthy percentage of FG, 3PT, and free throw percentage to their opponents.

Eric Dixon has been the standout player for the Wildcats, averaging 19.8 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, and 1.2 blocks per game. They currently sit at the bottom of the Big East standings.

Both the defense and offense have been subpar this season. On the offensive end, nobody has been able to support the consistency with which Dixon and Daniels are playing right now, and these look like ominous signs for the Wildcats.

Villanova vs Iowa State Betting Prediction

The Cyclones have hit the under seven times in their last seven games. They are 4-0 ATS in their previous four outings. In their last ten games, the Wildcats have hit the under nine times, and they are 5-1 against the spread in their last six clashes of the season. Both teams will look to come out strong in the first half of the game, but as the match progresses, they are bound to slow down. So, the under on the total points scored looks like a great bet on this one.

Pick: Under 126 (-110)

