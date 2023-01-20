Villanova vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Villanova Wildcats and St. John's Red Storm face off under the Friday night lights in the World's Most Famous Arena.

Villanova ended a three-game losing streak on Monday, taking down Georgetown 77-73 at home. It was their third Big East win of the season, but two of those have come against the Hoyas. The other was at home against the Red Storm.

St. John's has won their last two games after losing the previous five. Their most recent win was in Connecticut against UConn, who was ranked #6 at the time. Like the Wildcats, they have a 3-5 record in Big East play this season.

Both of these schools have gotten off to disappointing starts with their conference schedules. We'll see which team can sustain momentum from their previous game tonight.

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Villanova +3.5 (-104) Over 149.5 (-115) +146 St. John's -3.5 (-118) Under 149.5 (-105) -176

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Villanova vs. St. John's Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats @ St. John's Red Storm

Date and Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Villanova vs. St. John's Key Stats

St. John's shot very poorly in the previous meeting between these teams.

The Red Storm only hit 36.0% of their shots and 24.0% of their threes in that game, which is well below their season average of 46.7% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc this season.

They also finished with only six free throw attempts in that game. The Wildcats went 16-17 from the free-throw line.

For the season, Villanova is worse than St. John's at scoring and shooting, but they are better defensively. St. John's biggest advantage defensively is getting steals, as they average 3.6 more steals per game than Villanova. However, in the first meeting, both teams finished with seven steals.

The rebounding edge in round one went to St. John's, which tracks with season averages. St. John's pulls down 39.8 boards per game, compared to Villanova's 31.6.

Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Prediction

While Villanova showed out defensively on their home floor against St. John's in December, I don't see it happening again. The Red Storm is averaging 81.8 points per game over their last four games and can match the Wildcats' defense on most nights.

St. John's should play much better, Villanova will probably struggle again against a non-Georgetown team, and the Red Storm will end the night with a resounding victory.

Prediction: St. John's -3.5 (-118)

Poll : 0 votes