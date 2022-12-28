Villanova vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Arguably one of the top teams in the nation right now, the undefeated #2 UConn Huskies will welcome the Villanova Wildcats to Connecticut tonight.

Villanova have won five in a row after a nightmare start to the season, but this will by far be their toughest test of the season. This will only be their fourth road game of the season, and they won their most recent one to get their first road win of the year.

UConn has had no problem winning, no matter the venue. Whether it's Gampel Pavilion, XL Center, on the road, or a neutral site, all they've done is walk away victorious. Their most recent game was their second-closest of the season, as they only beat Georgetown by 11 points at home. That's how good they've been.

Let's see if the Huskies can remain perfect tonight, or if their longtime nemesis, the Wildcats, will scratch the first L into their record.

Villanova vs. UConn Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Villanova +12.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-105) +575 UConn -12.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-115) -800

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Villanova vs. UConn Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: XL Center

Villanova vs. UConn Key Stats

Offensively, this game should be a mismatch. Villanova averages 71.6 points per game (196th) on 43.9% shooting (218th). They only hit 34.2% of their threes, 160th in the nation.

Meanwhile, UConn is averaging 83.6 points per game (18th), on 48.6% from the field (35th), and 37.3% from beyond the arc (62nd).

UConn also has a massive edge in rebounding and assists per game. The Huskies pull down 39.8 rebounds per game, 38th in the country, and dish out 19.3 assists per game, sixth in the country. Villanova is only grabbing 31.8 boards per game (335th) and getting 12.1 assists per game (278th).

Defensively, UConn is also elite. They rank 11th in opponent three-point percentage (27.0%), 12th in points allowed per game (58.1), 21st in opponent field goal percentage (38.1%), and 35th in blocks per game (5.1).

Nova holds opposing teams to 67.1 points per game, good for 140th in the country. The opposition is hitting 43.3% of their shots and 34.9% of their threes against the Wildcats.

Villanova vs. UConn Betting Prediction

While Villanova is no pushover and playing well right now, this game should be all Huskies. They are clearly the better team this season and are catching a Villanova team that has not played well on the road this season, albeit in a small sample size.

UConn will control the paint, control the glass, and control the game en route to another comfortable win.

Prediction: UConn -12.5 (-110)

