The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA on Wednesday (December 21) at the Conte Forum.

The Hokies are off to an amazing 11-1 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're third in the Atlantic Coast Conference and on a massive six-game winning streak. They're coming off a 74-48 win against the Gambling State Tigers (74-48) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Boston College Eagles are 6-6 on the season and 13th in the same conference. They beat the Stonehill College Skyhawks 63-56 in their previous matchup.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech Hokies -450 -9.5 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Boston College Eagles +350 +9.5 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Hokies have started the season on fire, with 11 wins and only one loss. That loss came against the College of Charleston Cougars (77-75). They're enjoying an 8-0 home record but have lost the only away game they have played. This will be their second game away from home this season.

The team is scoring at a decent rate, averaging 76.3 points per game, which ranks 114th in the league. The defense has been pretty solid too, conceding only 62.3 points per outing, which ranks 46th in the league.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have struggled in the league with six wins and as many losses. Their most impressive wins so far have come against the Cornell Big Red (79-77), Rhode Island Rams (53-49) and Detroit Titans (7-66).

The team has fared poor offensively, averaging only 63.8 points per game, and have conceded only 67.1 points per outing.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Boston College Eagles

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21; 06:30 pm ET

Venue: Conte Forum, Boston, Massachusetts

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Boston College Eagles: Prediction

Virginia Tech is 4-0 against the spread in their last four games. They're 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after coming off a win. They're 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread win.

The two teams are tied at 5-5 apiece in their last ten meetings. Boston College was the winner in their last meeting, but a lot has changed this season. The Hokies are way better in both offense and defense. Even if they're playing away from home, they're still the favorites tonight.

Final Prediction: Hokies -9.5 (-110)

