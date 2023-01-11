Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | ACC | College Basketball

In an ACC Wednesday night match, the Virginia Tech Hokies travel to upstate New York to face the Syracuse Orange.

Despite having an overall record of 11-5, the Hokies have lost four straight games. The Orange, on the other hand, are 10-6 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. The first tap is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech Hokies -150 -3 (-110) Over 139.5 (-105) Syracuse Orange +130 +3 (-110) Under 139.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Match Details

Fixture: VTU Hokies at SU Orange

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11,2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, New York

Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Key Stats

In hopes of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament again in 2023, the Hokies started the season strong, going 10-1 in non-conference play. However, the ACC schedule has drastically cooled off. The Hokies have lost four straight ACC games since winning their conference opener. The most recent defeat occurred against North Carolina State at home.

The Hokies' scoring offense currently ranks 84th in the nation. Additionally, they rank 133rd in terms of distance. The 111th-best rebounding team in the nation is the Virginia Tech Hokies. However, they won't put themselves in danger by making turnovers. In terms of turnovers per game, the Hokies are ranked seventh in the nation.

Under longtime head coach Jim Boeheim, the Orange have consistently competed in the NCAA Tournament. They haven't participated in March Madness since 2019, which feels like an eternity to the Orange. They are 3-2 in ACC play and 10-6 overall going into this game. The No. 11 Cavaliers visited the Orange on the road on Saturday, where they lost 73-66.

The Orange had the 78th-ranked scoring offense going into this game. In the country, they rank 88th in three-point shooting and 90th in offensive rebounds. The Orange have consistently faced opposition with their lauded 2-3 defense. Their scoring defense ranks them 160th in the country.

Virginia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Prediction

The Hokies' lack of turnovers will undoubtedly continue in this game since the Orange rarely press and frequently sit back in the 2-3 zone. Given the volume of long rebounds against their zone because opponents are frequently compelled to shoot long balls, the Orange are the better rebounding team, which is crucial for the Orange.

The Orange is 7-3 at home this year and has a better shooting performance. Given that the Hokies have lost four straight games, they are facing the Hokies at an ideal time. Take the Orange to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Syracuse Orange +3 (-110)

