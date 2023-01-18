Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

We've got an ACC rivalry tonight as the Virginia Tech Hokies are in Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers. This is the first meeting between these schools this season.

Virginia Tech's season has hit some bumps as they've lost five in a row to drop their record to 11-6. They have only won one of their first six conference games and have struggled on the road this season with a 0-4 record.

Virginia is ranked #10 in the nation and has won three in a row as they enter play tonight. The Cavaliers sit 1.5 games out of first place in the ACC, with a 5-2 conference record. They've won three straight at home.

Bragging rights are always on the line in the Commonwealth Clash. Let's see how the first round between these schools should unfold.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Virginia Tech +4.5 (-104) Over 126.5 (-110) +176 Virginia -4.5 (-118) Under 126.5 (-110) -215

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Key Stats

As we've come to expect, Virginia's success is rooted in a slow pace and stifling defense.

The Cavaliers are holding opposing teams to 59.4 points per game, 11th in the nation. Enemy teams shoot 40.3% from the floor and 34.2% on three-pointers. They've held four of their last six opponents under 60 points.

Their offense only puts up 69.5 points per night, but that's by design. They shoot 45.7% from the floor.

Virginia Tech has a more balanced approach.

They score 74.2 points per game, 136th nationwide. They are shooting 46.4% as a team and 33.6% from three.

On defense, they hold opponents to 65.8 points per game, 88th. Their foes shoot 41.2% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Prediction

If Virginia Tech wasn't playing poorly, I would expect this game to come down to the final possession. However, they are struggling right now and have yet to pull out a game on the road against easier opponents.

Virginia Cavaliers have been playing well this month and will be in front of a raucous home crowd tonight. The Cavaliers should play their way and win comfortably for a fourth straight.

Prediction: Virginia Cavaliers -4.5 (-118)

