Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Virginia Tech Hokies are off to a brilliant 11-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They are fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are coming off a loss against the Boston College Eagles (70-65) in their previous outing despite a 21-points effort from Makai Ashton-Langford and Devin McGlockton, who came off the bench to score 18 points.

They will now take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are on a 9-4 start to the season eighth in the same division. However, they managed to win their last encounter against the No.17 Duke Blue Devils (81-70). The most impressive thing about the win was the fact that each player from the starting five scored in double-digits, a complete team performance. The Demon Deacons will now host this game at the Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum on Saturday (December 31).

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech Hokies -1.5 (-110) O 142 (-110) Wake Forest Demon Deacons +1.5 (-110) U 142 (-110)

The Hokies have started the season on a brilliant note with 11 wins and only two losses. They suffered losses against teams like the College of Charleston Cougars (77-75) and the Boston College Eagles (70-65). Their away record is 0-2 at the moment.

The team is decent on the offensive front, averaging 75.4 points per game while conceding only 62.9 points. Both their offensive and defensive rebounding is somewhere around the average mark.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have eight wins and four losses this season. They are also decent in offense, averaging 75.5 points per game, which ranks 124th in the country while conceding 70.8 points per game, which ranks 235th. Similar to the Hokies, their offensive and defensive rebounding is average, to say the least.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 12:00 p.m ET

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Prediction

The Hokies are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games after a straight loss. They are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games after an against-the-spread loss.

Virginia Tech has a big 8-2 advantage over Wake Forest in their last 10 meetings. But the situation this season looks very close at the moment as both teams have a similar statistical record. Expect a very close and intense game.

Final Prediction: Wake Forest +1.5 (-110)

