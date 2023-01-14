Virginia vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Virginia Cavaliers are off to a brilliant 12-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, third in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels (63-58) in their previous outing where Ben Vander Plas and Isaac Mckeenly came off the bench to score 17 and 11 points respectively.

They will now take on the Florida State Seminoles, who are on a disappointing 5-12 start to the season, tenth in the same conference, and faced defeat against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (90-75) in their last outing. Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills scored 19 points each but it wasn't enough to seal a win for their team.

The Seminoles will now host this game at the Donald L. Tucker Center, where they will look to end their losing start.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Virginia Cavaliers -500 -9.5 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Florida State Seminoles +375 +9.5 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Cavaliers started the season on a positive note with twelve wins and only three losses. Two of their three losses have come away from home as their away record stands at 2-2.

The team are below par in offense, averaging only 69.7 points per game, which ranks 231st in the nation whereas conceding only 59.5 points per game, which ranks 13th in the nation. Their defensive rebounding is their strongest point, at 28.1 per game.

The Florida State Seminoles have struggled so far this season with only five wins but twelve losses. Their home record needs improvement, which stands at 5-4 at the moment. The team are also below par in offense, averaging only 69.4 points per game while conceding more at 74.4 points per game, which ranks 312th in the nation.

Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles: Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida State Seminoles

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles: Prediction

The Seminoles are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after a straight loss. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played at home. Surprisingly, Florida have a 6-4 advantage over Virginia in their last ten meetings. However, the current form of both teams is completely the opposite as the Cavaliers are in a much superior position.

Final Prediction: Florida State +9.5 (-110)

