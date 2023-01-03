Virginia vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | ACC | College Basketball

When the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday night for an ACC game, they will be seeking to build on their current two-game winning streak.

With victories over Albany and Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers have recovered from their season's opening pair of defeats. After defeating the then-No. 25 North Carolina 76-74, the Panthers have won four straight games.

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Virginia Cavaliers -260 -6 (-110) Over 127 (-110) Pittsburgh Panthers +210 +6 (-110) Under 127 (-110)

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Match Details

Fixture: UV Cavaliers at UP Panthers

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pennsylvania

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Key Stats

The Cavaliers got off to a fantastic start this season, going 8-0 through their first eight games. In November, the Cavaliers defeated then-No. 19 Illinois, then-No. 5 Baylor and Michigan. In mid-December, they suffered their only two defeats of the season, losing to Miami and Houston, both ranked 22 and 5 at the time. After those defeats, they defeated Albany and Georgia Tech handily.

The Cavaliers shot 51.3% from the two-point line and 52.7% from beyond the arc, which places them at No. 16 in adjusted offensive efficiency ratings. They are up against the No. 56-ranked Panthers defense in terms of opponents' field goal percentage.

The Panthers had a shaky start to the season, dropping three straight games—to West Virginia, Michigan, and VCU—in mid-November. Since then, the Panthers have played outstandingly, winning nine of their previous 10 games.

Their lone defeat during that run occurred against Vanderbilt, where the Commodores prevailed 75-74 thanks to a last-second basket. Since then, they have responded with four straight victories.

The Panthers shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc and 53.9% from within the arc. The Cavaliers' No. 19-ranked adjusted efficiency defense will be tested by the Panthers. Both of these teams are inside the top 20 nationally in that category, making them two of the most seasoned groups in the nation.

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

The Panthers have some extra momentum going into this game after a strong victory over a ranked club. They'll be playing in front of a boisterous crowd, so I'm excited to support them as the home underdogs. Only three of the Cavaliers' games this season have been on the road, and one of those was a defeat at Miami. Pick the Panthers to cover the spread.

Pick: Pittsburgh Panthers +6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes