VMI vs Fordham Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | Southern battles A-10 | College Basketball

The Fordham Rams will take on the VMI Keydets in a non-conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Rams are 11-1 for the season and look dead-set on making a mark in the A-10 conference this time around.

The Keydets are 5-7 for the season and are expected to struggle in the Southern Conference. They lost to the American Eagles in their last game but managed to cover the spread as nine-point underdogs.

The Rams defeated the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in their most recent game but failed to cover the spread as 14.5-point favorites.

VMI vs Fordham Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under VMI Keydets +740 +14.5 (-118) Over 145.5 (-110) Fordham Rams -1250 -14.5 (-104) Under 145.5 (-110)

VMI vs Fordham Match Details

Fixture: VMI Keydets at Fordham Rams

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Rose Hill Gym, NYC, New York

VMI vs Fordham Key Stats

The Keydets are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent loss against the Eagles, Tony Felder scored 21 points while Asher Woods contributed 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, as the rest of the unit struggled to rise to the occasion. Sean Conway leads the Keydets roster in points, rebounds, and steals per game.

The Keydets are averaging 76.8 points on 45.1% shooting while giving up 74.2 points on 45.6% shooting. They are shooting 39.% from the three-point line and 76.2% from the free-throw line, which places them 26th and 30th in the country, respectively. They are allowing their opponents to shoot 34.3% from beyond the arc but are keeping a positive rebounding differential.

The Rams are on a ten-game winning streak and have covered the spread a whopping seven times during that run. In their most recent win against the Blue Devils, Khalid Moore scored 25 points and grabbed four rebounds while Darius Quisenberry scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists, as the rest of the roster pitched in for the win.

The Rams are averaging 75.5 points per game on 46.3% shooting while giving up 66.8 points per game on 40.6% shooting. They are shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc and 75.5% from the free-throw line. They are restricting their opponents to just 27.3 rebounds per game, which gives them a rebounding differential of +6.9 rebounds per game.

VMI vs Fordham Betting Prediction

The Rams are on a roll right now, and I don't see the Keydets' mediocre defense mustering much willpower to stop them.

This game will be one-sided from the onset, and the Rams will power the offensive glass on the court, get the win, and cover the spread against a struggling Keydets unit.

Pick: Fordham Rams -14.5 (-104)

