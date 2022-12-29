VMI vs Furman Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Timmons Arena will begin the Southern Conference NCAAB season with a matchup between the VMI Keydets and the Furman Paladins on Thursday (December 29) evening.

The Keydets are 5-8 this season and are on a two-game losing streak after a 80-77 overtime road loss last Thursday against the Fordham Rams. The Paladins are 9-4 and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 106-79 home win over the Anderson Trojans last Monday.

VMI Keydets vs. Furman Paladins Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under VMI Keydets +1200 +19.5 (-110) Over 150.5 (-110) Furman Paladins -2400 -19.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110)

VMI Keydets vs. Furman Paladins Match Details

Fixture: VMI Keydets vs. Furman Paladins

Time and date: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Timmons Arena, Greenville, SC

VMI Keydets vs. Furman Paladins Key Stats

The Keydets are a strong offensive team, averaging 76.8 points per game. They distributed the basketball well, averaging 13 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Sean Conway has led the team, averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. He has been leading the way for the team and needs to continue doing just that.

Their defense definitely needs some improvement as they're allowing 74.6 points per game. The Keydets are struggling as they are forcing 1.3 blocks and 5.9 steals per game.

The Paladins are an absolutely solid offensive team too, as they are scoring 82.6 points per outing and shooting 50% from the field. Senior guard Mike Bothwell has been doing well, averaging 20.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 33.2 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have to show some better effort throughout the year, as they have given up 72.9 points per game. They need to continue applying pressure as they're forcing 3.6 blocks and 8.6 steals per game up to this point.

VMI Keydets vs. Furman Paladins Best Picks and Prediction

There is a major spread for this game as the Furman Paladins are far and away the better team. Looking at the last few games, the Keydets are scoring 69 points in their last two games while the Paladins are averaging 83 points in their previous five games.

Furman is a whole level better at passing the basketball as well and is a slightly better defensive team as well. Everything is pointing towards Furman covering this major spread.

Prediction: Furman Paladins -19.5 (-105)

