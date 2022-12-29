Wagner vs LIU Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wagner Seahawks are off to a 7-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, first in the Northeast Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Gwynedd Mercy University Griffins (89-55) in their previous outing and will now take on the LIU Sharks, who are on a disappointing 2-10 start to the season.

LIU are seventh in the same conference and managed a win in their last outing against the Purchase Panthers (95-58). They will now host this game at the Barclays Center on Thursday (December 29) where they will try and continue their winning run and get their third win overall.

Wagner Seahawks vs LIU Sharks: Betting Prediction

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wagner Seahawks -300 -6.5 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) LIU Sharks +240 +6.5 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

The Seahawks have started the season on a positive note with seven wins and four losses. The defeats came at the hands of teams like the La Salle Explorers (77-69), the Seton Hall Pirates (82-44), the Army Black Knights (75-64), and the Fordham Rams (72-59). Their away record currently stands at 3-4 which they would like to improve tonight.

The team is below par on the offensive front, averaging only 66.3 points per game, which ranks 318th in the nation whereas defensively they are a little better, conceding 63.7 points per game, which ranks 62nd in the nation.

The LIU Sharks have two wins and ten losses at the start of the season. The wins came against teams like the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins (111-50) and the Purchase Panthers (95-58). They will now try to win their third game at home, with a 2-2 home record. The team is also poor offensively, averaging only 68.8 points per game while conceding a massive 83.7 points per game.

Wagner Seahawks vs LIU Sharks: Match Details

Fixture: Wagner Seahawks @ LIU Sharks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 01:00 pm ET

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

Wagner Seahawks vs LIU Sharks: Prediction

The Seahawks' six of their last seven games have been below the total line. They have a big 7-3 advantage over LIU in their last 10 meetings. Wagner are having a better season in comparison to LIU and although they are playing away, they are still the favorites for this game. Both teams are offensively poor so expect a close game and a low-scoring one.

Final Prediction: Total Under 138.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes