Wake Forest vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Silvio O. Conte Forum will host an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAAB matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles on Saturday (January 14) night.

The Demon Deacons are 12-5 (4-2) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 90-75 home win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are 8-9 (2-4) and are riding a two-game losing streak after a 88-72 road loss against the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wake Forest Demon Deacons -130 -2.5 (-110) Over 138.5 (-110) Boston College Eagles +110 +2.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Boston College Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles

Time and date: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Boston College Eagles Key Stats

The Demon Deacons are a solid offensive team, averaging 76.9 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well, averaging 13.1 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Tyree Appleby has led the team, averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 34.8 minutes per game. He has been shooting incredibly well throughout the year as he has connected on 45 percent of his three-point attempts thus far.

Their defense has some room to improve this year as they are allowing 72.4 points per game. The Demon Deacons are playing decently, forcing 2.3 blocks and 6.6 steals per game. They have the makings of a good defense and should improve on that front.

The Eagles have been an average offensive team thus far as they are scoring 65.1 points per outing and shooting 42.5% from the field. Senior guard Makai Ashton-Langford has been doing well, averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in 30.5 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have some room for improvement as they have given up 68.5 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 3.8 blocks and 6.8 steals per game up to this point.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles

Best Picks and Prediction

Wake Forest have just proven throughout the season that they are the better overall roster and it is not even close. The main difference has been their ability to score as of late, with the Demon Deacons averaging 81.4 points in their previous five games while the Eagles have scored just 67.8 points in their last four games.

The favorite has covered in 19 of the previous 26 games against one another, so go with Wake Forest to cover the spread here on the road.

Pick: Wake Forest Demon Deacons -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes