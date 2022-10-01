Wake Forest vs Florida State Seminoles Predictions, Odds, Line and Picks for NCAA Football Week 5 Matchup

Wake Forest will go up against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday (October 1). The Seminoles are yet to lose a game whereas Forest have lost one out of their four games so far.

Both teams are part of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida has been at the top of its game this season. The game against the LSU Tigers was a very close one, where the Seminoles won 23-24. The following game against the Louisville Cardinals was another close call. However, they managed to secure a 35-31 win. Their most recent game was against Boston College. It was a one-sided affair where the home team thrashed the away team 44-14.

Forest haven't been bad at all this season. Apart from that loss against the #5 Clemson Tigers (45-51) in overtime, the team has had very solid games. Sam Hartman has literally been the heart of the team, racking up extraordinary numbers. Christian Turner has provided great support on the offense for the team. Forest will look to bounce back after facing defeat in their last game.

Florida State #23 and Forest #22 in the league. There is not a lot of difference between the two teams when it comes to their style of play. It will be very interesting to see how things pan out on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Seminoles: Match Details

Fixture: Wake Forest @ Florida State Seminoles

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 03:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Seminoles: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wake Forest +200 +6.5 (-110) O 66 (-110) Florida State -240 -6.5 (-110) U 66 (-110)

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Seminoles: Pick

In a battle between the two quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and Sam Hartman, it is the latter who makes the bigger impact. He has recorded three consecutive 300+ passing yards games and has played a game less than Jordan. Not to rule out Jordan's impact for the team as he has close to 800 passing yards in four games.

Such impactful quarterbacks can only call for a showdown. However, Sam is still the pick for the game.

Pick: Sam Hartman Total Passing Yards Over 307.5 (-115)

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Seminoles: Prediction

Although the game looks very tough to predict because of the way the teams are ranked, the home team still has an advantage. Sam's contribution could make a big difference today.

Prediction: Florida State Total Point Under 36.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far