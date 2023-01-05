Washington vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 5 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Washington Huskies will attempt to turn their Pac-12 fortunes around as they head to the desert to face the vaunted Arizona Wildcats. Washington are struggling, losing three straight.

The Arizona Wildcats are poised not only to make a run at a Pac-12 title, but they have their eyes on the prize, the 2023 National Championship. The Wildcats have the firepower and balance to get there.

Will Washington pull off an upset on the road against a disinterested Arizona team, or will the Wildcats focus on the job at hand and throttle the Huskies?

Washington Huskies vs Arizona Wildcats: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER Washington +18 (-110) O 154.5 (-115) Arizona -18 (-110) U 154.5 (-105)

Washington forward Keion Brooks doesn't shoot well from the three-point line, only 24% from deep on the season, but he does everything else well. Brooks leads the Huskies in points and rebounds while shooting 41% from the floor and 79% from the free-throw line.

Guard PJ Fuller is an ideal complement for Keion Brooks, averaging eight points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. Fuller is a pest with his on-ball defense.

Huskies guard Cole Bajema stretches the opposition with his shooting capabilities. Bajema shoots 43% from the floor, 36% from deep, and 89% from the stripe.

Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis may run for the National Player of the Year award. Tubelis has been a sensation in Arizona. He leads the team in points and steals while shooting 60% from the floor, 44% from the three-point line, and 80% from the stripe.

Center Oumar Ballo, alongside Tubelis, provides the Wildcats with the most intriguing 1-2 punch in college basketball. Ballo averages 17 points per game while leading the Wildcats in rebounding and blocked shots.

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa provides Arizona with an offensive lift with his shooting prowess. Kriisa averages 11 points per game while leading the team in assists. He shoots a superb 41% from the field, 40% from the three-point line, and 86% from the free-throw line.

Washington Huskies vs Arizona Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 11:00 pm ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, Arizona

Washington Huskies vs Arizona Wildcats: Prediction

For my money, the Arizona Wildcats are the most complete team in college basketball. Washington are struggling with Pac-12 competition, and no team will stress you more than Arizona. Throw in the raucous crowd in the desert, and I'm taking Arizona, and I'll give the points.

Final Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -18, O/U 154.5

