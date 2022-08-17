Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs beat the Nationals 7-5 in extra innings on Tuesday to improve to 48-67. Washington is now 39-79 after losing Tuesday's game.

Washington has been a subpar team while home, holding just a 19-43 record at Nationals Park. Chicago hasn't been good at all this year, and on the road, they've still dropped seven of their previous 10.

Washington sends out lefty Corey Abbott for Wednesday's game, who has made just three starts this year. The Cubs offense he'll be up against only ranks 21st in runs per game, but Abbott hasn't been great in limited innings. He has a 5.94 ERA on the year, and he hasn't pitched more than five innings in any start.

The Nats' bullpen isn't the worst, but they've pitched a decent amount of innings already this series. Chicago's offense is averaging over five runs per game in their last seven, so look for them to stay hot when they face Abbott on Wednesday.

Drew Smyly, who is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA, will be taking the hill Wednesday for the visitors. He has been solid this season, and he'll be matched up with an awful Nationals lineup. He's been especially good in his last two starts, allowing no earned runs in his past 11 2/3 innings.

The Nationals lineup ranks near the bottom in most offensive categories, and they're even worse now without Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Smyly should be able to handle this weakened Washington offense and keep rolling.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs -155 -1.5 (+110) Over 9.0 (-110) Washington Nationals +130 +1.5 (-130) Under 9.0 (-110)

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Ian Happ was named an All-Star this year, and he's proven to be an excellent hitter from both sides of the plate. Happ is slugging .686 since the start of 2021 when matched up against right-handers who rely heavily on their breaking stuff. Abbott throws his slider and curveball a combined 45% of the time, which should play into Happ's hands.

Look for the Cubs' outfielder to show out in the series finale from the third spot in the order.

Pick: Ian Happ Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

As bad as the Cubs have been this year, the Nationals have been even worse. They've also had terrible splits relating to Wednesday's conditions. They're 11-28 versus lefty starters and 15-30 in day games this year. They also have led through five innings just 28% of the time. Expect the Nationals to trail again through five as Smyly has been lights out lately.

Prediction: Cubs First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120)

