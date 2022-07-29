Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will host the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night. The Nationals fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, bringing their record to 34-66 on the year. The Cardinals are now 52-47 following their 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday. Washington has been a very bad team at home, carrying just a 15-36 record as hosts this season, the worst mark in the MLB.

Anibal Sanchez will make his first start of the year on Friday. He's made two relief appearances, recording 10 innings, but hasn't had much success in a small sample size. The Cardinals rank ninth in both runs per game and OPS, so Sanchez will need to be on top of his game in the opener.

The Nats' righty had a 6.62 ERA last year in 11 starts, and it seems that the 38-year-old is not nearly as effective as he once was. Expect St. Louis to take advantage of this matchup on Wednesday.

Miles Mikolas will be starting Friday for the visitors. He is 7-8 with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts this year. He'll be taking on a team that is ranked #26 in runs per game in the MLB.

"Miles Mikolas, Pretty Curveballs" - Rob Friedman

Last time out, Mikolas threw five frames, giving up seven hits and six earned runs. The right-hander had a rough outing on Sunday, but over his last six outings, he has a 3.44 ERA, so Cardinals fans shouldn't have to worry. Look for Mikolas to bounce back against a lineup that lacks depth.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -185 -1.5 (-115) Over 9.0 (-115) Washington Nationals +155 +1.5 (-105) Under 9.0 (-105)

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Maikel Franco will be up against Miles Mikolas on Friday, and versus same-handed hurlers, he has had a tough time, sporting just a .625 OPS. Franco is batting just .219 since the beginning of last season against right-handers who mix in breaking pitches frequently. He also has just a .439 OPS in the last month, so expect him to stay cold on Friday.

Pick: Maikel Franco Over 0.5 Total Bases (+130)

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Nationals have really struggled at home this year, and Mikolas' stuff should be good enough to keep their lineup in check. Back the visitors to lead after five as they continue on in their road trip.

Prediction: Cardinals -0.5 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far