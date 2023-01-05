Washington State vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Washington State Cougars will face the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 conference matchup on January 5.

The Cougars are just 6-9 and 1-3 in the Pac-12, while the Sun Devils are 11-3 and 2-1 in conference play.

Washington State vs. Arizona State Match Details

Fixture: Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona

Washington State vs. Arizona State Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Washington State Cougars +4.5(-115) Over 130.5(-110) +152 Arizona State Sun Devils -4.5(-105) Under 130.5(-110) -184

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington State vs. Arizona State Key Stats

The 6-9 Washington State Cougars have averaged 69.3 points per game, ranking 250th out of 363 teams in the nation. The Cougars have been much better on the less flashy side of the ball, allowing 65.7 points per game, which ranks 103rd in the nation. Washington State's offensive rating, 105.7, ranks 148th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 100.1, ranks 220th.

The Cougars are led by Kyle Smith, who is in his fourth year with the program after spending the previous three years coaching the San Francisco Dons, preceded by six years coaching the Columbia Lions. Washington State has two top-100 recruits on their roster, with four players averaging double-digit scoring.

The 11-3 Arizona State Sun Devils have been a middle-of-the-pack offensive unit as they rank 184th in the nation in scoring, averaging 71.8 points per game. The Sun Devils have been even better defensively, allowing 64.4 points per game, ranking 72nd in the nation. Their offensive rating, 101.8, ranks 232nd in the nation, however, their defensive rating, 91.4, ranks 41st in the nation.

Arizona State is coached by former Duke University star Bobby Hurley, the NCAA's all-time leader in assists. Hurley is in his eighth year leading the program after spending two years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bulls. The Sun Devils have six top-100 recruits on their roster, with five players scoring in double figures.

Washington State vs. Arizona State Betting Prediction

While the Washington State Cougars have struggled this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils have quietly been a good basketball team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Look for the Sun Devils to slow down the Cougars' struggling offense as they win by at least five points.

Pick: Arizona State Sun Devils -4.5 (-110)

