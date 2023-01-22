Washington State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

On Sunday, the Washington State Cougars (9-11) will travel to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (11-9). Washington State's three-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday against Utah 77-63. They sit 7th in the conference standings. The Buffaloes have lost three straight games, losing at the California schools before dropping a home game to Washington. They sit one game behind WSU in the Pac-12 standings.

Washington State vs. Colorado

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Washington State Cougars +5.5 o136.5 +200 Colorado Buffaloes -5.5 u136.5 -250

Washington State Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes Match Details

Fixture: Washington State Cougars at Colorado Buffaloes

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: CU Events Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Washington State Cougars own a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ this season, which is good for the 41st in the nation. CU has the 24th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.92. Washington State does well in all key stats, but their free throw rate (FTR) and open three rate metrics are outside the top 275. Conversely, the Buffaloes are 18th in the open three rate metric and 205th in FTR.

The Cougars have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, half-court, isolation, and post-up shot types. They are in the top 140 in all those shot types except post-up, with a 0.82 SQ PPP (336th in the country). Conversely, the Buffaloes are 9th defensively in the half-court and only struggle in the post-up.

The Buffaloes have a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ, the 77th-best mark in the country. Washington State has posted a 0.97 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 80th in the country. The Buffaloes are in the top 100 in the rim & three rate metric and shot selection. The Cougars are in the top 90 in defending those key categories.

CU is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, finishing at the rim, isolation, P&R ball screen, and transition. Conversely, Washington State is outside the top 165 in defending all those shot types, lowlighted by a 1.17 SQ PPP against the cut.

Washington State vs. Colorado Prediction

From a matchup perspective, CU has the edge in this contest. They guard well on the half-court, and the Cougars' defense is weak against the Buffaloes' tendencies. However, playing in Colorado is always challenging regardless of the opponent. Go with the home team in the first half.

Prediction: CU -2.5 1H (-110)

