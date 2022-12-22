Washington State vs. George Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Washington State Cougars will face the George Washington Colonials on Thursday, December 22, in the quarter-finals of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Cougars enter with a 4-6 record while the Colonials are 6-4.

Washington State vs. George Washington Match Details

Fixture: George Washington Colonials at Washington State Cougars

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 p.m. EST

Event: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Quarterfinals

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Washington State vs. George Washington Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line George Washington Colonials +10.5(-110) Over 136.5(-110) +440 Washington State Cougars -10.5(-110) Under 136.5(-110) -610

Washington State vs. George Washington Key Stats

The 4-6 Washington State Cougars have struggled offensively, as they rank 229th out of the 363 teams in the nation in scoring, averaging 70.3 points per game. The Cougars defense has been much better, however, allowing just 63.9 points per game, which ranks 68th in the nation. Their offensive rating, 107.0, ranks 136th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 97.3, ranks 157th in the nation.

The Cougars are coached by Kyle Smith who is in his fourth year with the program after spending the previous three years coaching the San Francisco Dons, preceded by six years coaching the Columbia Lions. Washington State's roster has two top-100 recruits and has four players scoring in double figures, led by TJ Bamba, who averages 17.1 points per game.

The 6-4 George Washington Colonials have been a middle-of-the-pack unit on both ends this season. The Colonials score 76.6 points per game, ranking 110th in the nation, while they allow opponents to score 69.2 points per game, ranking 197th in the nation. George Washington's offensive rating, 112.6, ranks 45th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 101.8, ranks 254th.

The Colonials are led by head coach Chris Caputo, who is in his first year as college basketball head coach. Their roster does not have a single top-100 recruit, however, they do have three players currently averaging double-digit scoring, led by James Bishop, who ranks eighth in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game.

Washington State vs. George Washington Betting Prediction

While the George Washington Colonials enter this contest with a better record, the Washington State Cougars are heavy favorites. While the Cougars should be able to defeat the Colonials, expect this to be a close game. Look for the Colonials to lose by no more than ten points.

Pick: Colonials +10.5 (-110)

