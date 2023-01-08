Washington vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 8 | PAC-12 | College Basketball

The Pac-12 Conference matchup between the Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils will take place at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ, on Sunday, January 8, and will feature more college basketball betting action.

In their only meeting in 2021–2022, the Huskies thrashed the Sun Devils 87–64 as home favorites by 1.5 points. This time, the Sun Devils are the home favorites by 9.5 points, with a total of 137.5.

Washington vs Arizona State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Washington Huskies +350 +9.5 (-115) Over 137.5 (-114) Arizona State Sun Devils -465 -9.5 (-105) Under 137.5 (-106)

Washington vs Arizona State Match Details

Fixture: UW Huskies at Arizona State Devils

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 5:00 PM ET

Venue: ASU Wells Fargo Arena, Temple, AZ

Washington vs Arizona State Key Stats

The No. 9 Huskies are coming off a difficult 70-67 loss to the No. 5 Wildcats on Thursday. Despite blowing a 14-point lead against one of the top teams in the nation, they easily covered a large 18.5-point spread.

The Huskies' top scorer, Keion Brooks, averages 16.2 points per game. Together, Brooks and Cole Bajema average 11.5 rebounds and 27.0 points per game. When it comes to blocks per game, the Huskies are fourth in the nation (6.0).

They rank 172nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Just 49.7% of the Huskies' two-point attempts are made, and only 30.6% of their three-point attempts are made.

On Thursday, the Sun Devils (12-3) defeated the Cougars 77-71 despite being home favorites by four points. They recovered from two straight defeats, 97-60 to the San Francisco Dons and 69-60 to the No. 5 Wildcats.

The Sun Devils average 105.2 points per 100 possessions while giving up 92.4. Their defense is 77th in the nation for three-point defense (30.5%) and fourth in the nation for two-point defense (41.5%). The Sun Devils make 30.5% of their triples and 50.4% of their two-point attempts on the other side of the ball.

Washington vs Arizona State Betting Prediction

The Huskies recently lost a good chance to surprise the Wildcats. They have lost four straight games, so I anticipate them playing this one closely in an effort to end their losing streak. Although the Sun Devils have a strong defense, their offense hasn't performed well and will struggle against the Huskies.

Although the Sun Devils are probably a better club than the Huskies, only two of their last six victories have been by ten points or more. In their previous 17 appearances as favorites of nine points or more, the Sun Devils have a 4-13 ATS record.

Pick: Washington Huskies +9.5 (-115)

