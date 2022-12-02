The Washington Wizards (11-11) are coming into tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets (5-16) off the back of a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. In a spot of good news for the Wizards, they've already defeated their opponents tonight twice this season.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming into tonight's game after a grueling 140-105 thrashing against the Boston Celtics. The Hornets have struggled to find their groove this season and their weak defense has cost them on the courts time and time again. If the Hornets want to avoid going 0-3 against the Washington outfit, they desperately need to work on their stops game. Worse still, the Charlotte crew are among the lowest rated teams on offense this season.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Wizards @ Hornets

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 07:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

On the Wizards' front, shooting guard Delon Wright is out tonight due to a hamstring injury. Power forward Rui Hachimura is also out of tonight's game due to an ankle injury.

On the Hornets' end, small forward Cody Martin is out due to a recent knee operation. Small forward Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury. Point guards LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. are out due to ankle injuries.

Player Team Injury Status Delon Wright Wizards Hamstring Out Rui Hachimura Wizards Ankle Out Cody Martin Hornets Knee Out Gordon Hayward Hornets Shoulder Out LaMelo Ball Hornets Ankle Out Dennis Smith Jr. Hornets Ankle Out

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Wizards -3 (-112) Ov 222 (-110) -152 Hornets +3 (-108) Un 222 (-110) +128

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Deni Avdija, PF: Kyle Kuzma, C: Kristaps Porzingis

Hornets - PG: Terry Rozier, SG: Kelly Oubre, SF: Jalen McDaniels, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction

The Hornets have been in dire straits this season, and the continued absence of LaMelo Ball isn't doing them any favors. Both defense and offense have been a struggle for the Charlotte team. They were on a nine-game losing skid earlier this season and have been hit-and-miss at best since breaking that alarming streak.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have had mixed success this season and are 1-4 in their past five games. Even with their recent hard luck, they're the all-round superior team compared to the Hornets. They've already beaten their Charlotte rivals twice this season. With some of the Hornets' best players sidelined, it seems very likely the Wizards will go three for three tonight.

Prediction: Wizards -3 (-112)

