Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Washington Wizards (20-26) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic. Their opponents tonight, the Dallas Mavericks (25-23), most recently fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-98.

The Wizards are 3-2 in their last five games and have come a long way from the 10-game losing skid they endured last month. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have slowed down of late. The Dallas outfit are often carried by the exceptional output of star point guard Luka Doncic.

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Wizards @ Mavericks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 08:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

On the Wizards' front, center Kristaps Porzingis is out with an ankle injury. Newly arrived point/shooting guard Kendrick Nunn is questionable due to ongoing knee issues.

On the Mavericks' end, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a torn hamstring. Center/power forward Christian Wood is out due to a thumb injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kristaps Porzingis Wizards Ankle Out Kendrick Nunn Wizards Knee Questionable Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Christian Wood Mavericks Thumb Out

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Wizards +7.5 (-110) Ov 226 (-110) +230 Mavericks -7.5 (-110) Un 226 (-110) -275

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: Bradley Beal, SF: Deni Avdija, PF: Kyle Kuzma, C: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, C: Dwight Powell

Wizards vs. Mavericks Prediction

These two teams have met once before this season. There, the Wizards pulled off the upset at 113-105. On offense, the Washington outfit looked incredibly sharp in their recent victory over the Magic. New arrival Rui Hachimura led the offensive charge with 30 points. On defense, the team have been hit-and-miss but have shown proficiency in contesting shots around the rim and on the outside.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, continue to be led by Luka Doncic, who's averaging 33.6 points per game this season. The Dallas outfit in general are a dangerous, effective unit on the offensive end of the court. On defense, though, the team have frequently come unstuck this season. The only defensive area they've really excelled in is contesting shots from the outside.

Overall, the Mavericks are a higher-level team with aggressive offensive output the Wizards will likely struggle to hold off. With the home-court advantage, they should be able to get some payback tonight.

Prediction: Mavericks -7.5 (-110)

