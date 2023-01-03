Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 3| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday (January 3) in NBA Regular Season. The betting odds and predictions are given below:
The Bucks are in torrid form. They have lost five of their last six games and as a result have fallen to a 23-13 record and third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards, on the other hand, are in flying form, having won all of their last five games as they improved to a 17-21 record and moved up to 10th place in the East. This is the second game of the double-header between the two sides. The first of the series was won by the Wizards 118-95, where Kyle Kuzma registered only his second career triple-double.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a supreme season for the Bucks, but did not feature in their previous game. He has averaged over 32 points a night alongside nearly 12 rebounds per game. Over his last five appearances, he has averaged a whopping 37 points a night in addition to nearly 16 rebounds and five assists.
Kuzma is averaging nearly 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game over the last five, a stretch where the Wizards have gone unbeaten.
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details
Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks
Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 8:00 pm EST
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
Khris Middleton, who is out with a knee problem, is the only notable injury absence this game.
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads
Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with Caesars Sportsbook
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s
Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal (GTD) SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis C Daniel Gafford (GTD)
Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday (GTD) SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Prediction
The Bucks are prime favorites on paper. The Bucks turned up to the last game without their star core of Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who were all out with injuries. For tonight’s game Holiday and Giannis are most likely back and should clearly impact the game’s outcome.
The Wizards are not a match on paper for the Bucks. The Milwaukee side have been brilliant at home this season, winning 15 of their 19 home games this season. That run should continue tonight.
Bucks: -8.5 (-110)
Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with Caesars Sportsbook