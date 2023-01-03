Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 3| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Washington Wizards at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday (January 3) in NBA Regular Season. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Bucks are in torrid form. They have lost five of their last six games and as a result have fallen to a 23-13 record and third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Wizards, on the other hand, are in flying form, having won all of their last five games as they improved to a 17-21 record and moved up to 10th place in the East. This is the second game of the double-header between the two sides. The first of the series was won by the Wizards 118-95, where Kyle Kuzma registered only his second career triple-double.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a supreme season for the Bucks, but did not feature in their previous game. He has averaged over 32 points a night alongside nearly 12 rebounds per game. Over his last five appearances, he has averaged a whopping 37 points a night in addition to nearly 16 rebounds and five assists.

Kuzma is averaging nearly 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game over the last five, a stretch where the Wizards have gone unbeaten.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 8:00 pm EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out

Khris Middleton, who is out with a knee problem, is the only notable injury absence this game.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Washington Wizards +8.5 (-110) Over 228.5 (-110) +275 Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) -350

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal (GTD) SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis C Daniel Gafford (GTD)

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday (GTD) SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Prediction

The Bucks are prime favorites on paper. The Bucks turned up to the last game without their star core of Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who were all out with injuries. For tonight’s game Holiday and Giannis are most likely back and should clearly impact the game’s outcome.

The Wizards are not a match on paper for the Bucks. The Milwaukee side have been brilliant at home this season, winning 15 of their 19 home games this season. That run should continue tonight.

Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

