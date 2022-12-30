Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Prediction

The Orlando Magic play host to the Washington Wizards at the Amway Center on Friday (December 30) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Magic come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak, the latest of which came against the Pistons 101-121. With that result, they fell to a 13-23 record, sitting in 13th place in the East. They have improved drastically on their early season form, winning seven of their last 10 games.

The Wizards, in contrast, have won four of their last five, all of which came against considerably strong opposition. Over the span of the last nine days, the Wizards have beaten the Suns, Kings, and the 76ers, all of whom are in the top 8 of their respective divisions. They come into this game on the back of three consecutive victories, the latest of which came against the Suns 127-102.

The matchup to focus on will be Paolo Banchero and Kyle Kuzma who go head-to-head in the respective frontcourts. Banchero has impressed everyone in his rookie season, averaging 21-7-4 on 55% true shooting. He is still the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and continues to progress every game.

Kuzma has established himself as one of the senior players in this Washington group, scoring over 23 points a night in December. He has been instrumental in ending the horrific run of form the Wizards were on, earlier in the month.

The betting odds and predictions are down below:

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Orlando Magic Moe Wagner Suspension Out Orlando Magic Mo Bamba Suspension Out Orlando Magic Cole Anthony Suspension Out Orlando Magic Wendell Carter Suspension Out Orlando Magic Chuma Okeke Knee Out Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs Ankle Out Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac Knee Out

The Magic have a major injury crisis as seven of their regulars are out injured, including that freak injury to Moe Wagner in the last game. The other six major injuries include Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Washington Wizards -4.5 (-110) Over 223 (-110) -210 Orlando Magic +4.5 (-110) Under 223 (-110) +160

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Washington Wizards: PG Monte Morris SG Bradley Beal (GTD) SF Kyle Kuzma PF Kristaps Porzingis C Daniel Gafford

Orlando Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Caleb Houstan C Bol Bol

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Prediction

The Magic have been on an upturn recently, but have eventually lost momentum. As they arrive at this contest, they have lost both of their last two games.

The Wizards are in brilliant form and have a much healthier squad. The Magic are extremely injury-riddled at the moment and come into this game with a below-par home record, losing 10 of their 19 home games.

The Wizards should be able to win this game.

Wizards: -10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes