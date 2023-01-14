West Virginia vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

13.8 The Oklahoma Sooners will play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in a Big 12 battle. Oklahoma is 10-6, but they've been in a little slump, having lost three of their past four. West Virginia has lost four in a row, and they're now 10-6, including 0-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma has won each of the past six head-to-head meetings, and they'll look to continue dominating the Mountaineers today.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line West Virginia Mountaineers +3 (-110) Over 137 (-110) -115 Oklahoma Sooners -3 (-110) Under 137 (-110) -105

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers @ Oklahoma Sooners

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Key Stats

West Virginia have scored 110.4 points per 100 possessions, which is above average. They shoot an efficient 46.4% from the field, and seniors Erik Stevenson (13.8 PPG) and Tre Mitchell (13.4 PPG) are big contributors. Both of the Mountaineers' top scorers shoot over 47%, and the visitors do a great job when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. On defense, West Virginia has forced 15.6 turnovers, and if they want to break their slump against Oklahoma, the turnover battle will be key.

Oklahoma is shooting lights out from the field at 49.1%, and they stroke it well from deep too, converting 36.8% of their three-point attempts. The Sooners play at a slower pace compared to the D1 average, but Grant Sheffield still gets his, as he averages 17.4 points per game at a very efficient clip. Sheffield also dishes out a team-high 3.4 assists, but outside of the senior guard, only one other Sooner averages above ten points. Oklahoma doesn't force many turnovers (10.6), but when they've been at their best, they're very efficient and control the defensive glass.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Prediction

Neither team is playing good basketball at the moment, but for Oklahoma, they've played some tough Big 12 opponents lately. While the Sooners are just 1-3 in conference play, they're 3-1 ATS in these games. On the flip side, West Virginia is 0-4 ATS and 0-4 overall in conference games, and they've failed to cover each of their last consecutive games overall. Back the Sooners here to get back in the win column against the Mountaineers, who have struggled as an underdog this season.

Prediction: Oklahoma -3 (-110)

