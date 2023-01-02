West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 2 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Gallagher-Iba Arena will host a Big 12 Conference NCAAB matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, January 2nd.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 (0-1) this season and are coming off an 82-76 overtime road loss against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

The Cowboys are 8-5 (0-1) this season and are coming off a 69-67 road loss against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under West Virginia Mountaineers +130 +3 (-110) Over 140 (-110) Oklahoma State Cowboys -150 -3 (-110) Under 140 (-110)

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time and date: Monday, January 2; 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Key Stats

The Mountaineers are an incredible offensive team, averaging 80.9 points per game. They pass the basketball well as they are averaging 14.8 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson has led the team, averaging 13.9 points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 23.5 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been average thus far as they are allowing 67.5 points per game. The Mountaineers have been decent, forcing 2.7 blocks and 7.4 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to improve on the year.

The Cowboys are a solid offensive team as they are scoring 71.3 points per outing and shoot 45% from the field. Junior guard Bryce Thompson has been doing well, averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in 29.2 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been strong at holding teams, as they have given up 62.1 points per game. The Cowboys need to do better as they're forcing 5.2 blocks and 6.5 steals per game.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Best Picks and Prediction

Looking at the offensive numbers as of late, there is a huge difference between these teams as the Mountaineers have been scoring 82.6 points in their previous five games, while the Cowboys are averaging 69 points in their last three games. The road team is 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against one another. All in all, go with the Mountaineers to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Mountaineers +3 (-110)

