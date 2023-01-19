Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | Conference USA | College Basketball 

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA matchup on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers are 11-7 for the season and currently sit seventh in their conference standings.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 for the season and currently sit in the eighth spot in the Conference USA standings. They lost to the UAB Blazers in their last game and failed to cover the spread as slight underdogs.

The Hilltoppers lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +4.5 (-110) +160 Over 140.5 (-115) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -4.5 (-110) -190 Under 140.5 (-105)

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Match Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, LO

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Key Stats

The Bulldogs' team is led by Isaiah Crawford, who averages 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He records 2.4 steals and 0.6 shot blocks on defense. Per game, Keaston Willis averages 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He recorded 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots on the other end.

Jordan Crawford leads the remainder of the Bulldogs' roster in scoring with 5.2 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per contest. In each game, Kenny Hunter averages 5.6 points, 0.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. The Bulldogs are 2-3 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests.

Jamarion Sharp leads the club in rebounding with 6.8 per game. He is scoring 6.1 points, dishing out 0.2 assists, and connecting on 58.1% of his field goal attempts. Jairus Hamilton averages 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers per contest.

Emmanuel Akot averages 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Hilltoppers per contest. Luke Frampton averages 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while hitting 2.6 triples a game and shooting 47.8% from the field and 47.9% from beyond the arc. The Hilltoppers are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests.

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Betting Prediction

I am leaning toward the home team in this one. Simply because the Bulldogs have a better offense, which will overpower the frail defense of the Hilltoppers. The rebounding differential rate of the Hilltoppers is on the negative side.

So, expect the Bulldogs to hammer the glass at will in this one. Take the home team to cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes