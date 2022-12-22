Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost two straight, but they return home tonight where they are undefeated and looking to get back in the win column. It'll be an opportunity for the Gamecocks to get back to .500 before they begin SEC play.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will also look to get back to winning after having their five-game winning streak snapped by a then-winless Louisville the last time they were on the court. It was the Hilltoppers' first road loss this season.

Let's see which team will head into their holiday break on a high note.

Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Western Kentucky -2.5 (-115) Over 132.5 (-110) -145 South Carolina +2.5 (-105) Under 132.5 (-110) +125

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Thursday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina Key Stats

Western Kentucky ranks much higher in a bunch of key stats. They average 77.5 points per game, which ranks 90th in the country. South Carolina ranks 338th in scoring, averaging only 64.0 points per game.

This aligns with their field goal percentages. The Hilltoppers hit 48.1% of their shots, which is the 46th-best percentage in the NCAA. That includes hitting 42.3% of their threes, the second-highest number in the nation. The Gamecocks hit 40.6% of their field goals, which is 334th out of 362 teams.

The gap in points allowed is closer, although Western Kentucky allows a much lower shooting percentage. Western Kentucky gives up 66.6 points per game (130th) on 40.4% shooting (71st). Meanwhile, South Carolina allows 70.5 points per game (225th) on 47.2% shooting (341st).

The Hilltoppers average 5.4 more assists per game than the Gamecocks and commit 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than their opponents tonight.

Western Kentucky vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

On paper, Western Kentucky is clearly the better team on both ends of the floor. They shoot better, they defend better, they commit fewer turnovers, and they're a better passing team.

South Carolina has a worse record and numbers, and the difference in schedules so far doesn't excuse the disparity in the numbers. Western Kentucky will hand South Carolina their first home loss of the season.

Prediction: Western Kentucky -2.5 (-115)

