Western Michigan vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Kent State Golden Flashes will take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday. Kent State is up to 10-3 after a narrow 47-46 victory over UTEP, and they'll look to win their fifth in a row tonight. Western Michigan has had issues against their MAC rivals in recent history, and on the year, the Broncos are an abysmal 4-9.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Western Michigan Broncos +18.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) +1300 Kent State Golden Flashes -18.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110) -2500

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Match Details

Fixture: Western Michigan Broncos @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Key Stats

Western Michigan averages a decent 104.5 points per 100 possessions, relying heavily on senior guard Lamar Norman Jr. In 2021-22, Norman Jr.'s first year at Western Michigan, he led the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game. This year he's leading at 17.8 points per contest, but just one other teammate, Tray Maddox Jr. averages double-digit points (11.1 PPG). The Broncos barely get to the free-throw line, and their lack of scoring threats can sometimes be an issue. They are a very solid rebounding team, both offensively and defensively, but they've been poor all year when it comes to forcing turnovers. On the road, Western Michigan is allowing opponents to shoot 50.1% from the field and 38.5% from deep, so getting stops will be crucial tonight.

Kent State's defense is a big reason why they've exceeded expectations and been very successful this year. The Golden Flashes allow just 85.3 points per 100 possessions, and they force a lot of mistakes. Opponents commit 18.1 turnovers on average when playing Kent State, and guards Malique Jacobs and Sincere Carry have had great seasons, especially defensively. Jacobs averages 3.5 steals, which is the most in the nation, and offensively, he's contributing 12.8 points per game. Carry averages 2.4 steals while leading the team in scoring (16.9 PPG) and dishing (5.1 APG). Kent State has been hot, and they'll look to remain perfect at home, where they've gone 6-0 this season.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Betting Prediction

These teams have had very distinct seasons, as Kent State has an incredible 10-1 ATS record, while Western Michigan is just 3-7 ATS this year. Even though Kent State has to win by a lot of points, they've covered seven of their past eight home games versus teams with losing road records. Go with Kent State here and expect the game to go under for a fifth straight contest for the hosts as well.

Prediction: Kent State -18.5 (-110) & Under 135.5 (-110)

