Western Michigan vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Ohio Bobcats will be home to face the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday in a Mid-American conference battle. Ohio are now 10-9, previously blowing out Central Michigan 96-68. Western Michigan are down to 6-13, and they just lost to Akron at home. Both teams have gone 2-4 in conference play, but in recent history, the Bobcats have dominated the Broncos, so we'll see if they can continue doing so at home tonight.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ohio Bobcats Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Western Michigan Broncos +9.5 (-110) Over 148 (-110) +360 Ohio Bobcats -9.5 (-110) Under 148 (-109) -500

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ohio Bobcats Match Details

Fixture: Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio Bobcats

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Convocation Center

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ohio Bobcats Key Stats

Western Michigan have been a good offensive team this year, scoring 106.3 points per 100 possessions. Over their last two games, they've been held to under 40% shooting, but they'll have a chance to bounce back against an Ohio defense that has been lackluster lately. The Broncos' leading scorer, Lamar Norman Jr. (17.9 PPG, 3.1 APG), has been effective again this year after averaging almost 20 points per game last season. Big man Markeese Hastings has stood out, too, as his 10.0 rebounds per game are tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Defensively, WMU have allowed 107.9 points per 100 possessions while letting teams shoot 45.8% from the field. When they've been on the road, teams shoot almost 50% against them, so they'll need to figure out how to be more consistent on the defensive end of the floor.

Ohio are scoring a solid 109.7 points per 100 possessions, and senior Dwight Wilson III has been a huge contributor. Wilson III leads the Bobcats in scoring (14.7 PPG) and rebounding (9.9), and besides Wilson III, three other Ohio players average double-digit points. Tonight, the Bobcats, who have struggled on defense lately, will look to reverse that trend at home, where they've been a much better defensive team.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ohio Bobcats Betting Prediction

Ohio are having a much better year, but they have been inconsistent against the spread. In conference play, the Bobcats are only 2-4 ATS, and they've also gone 2-4 ATS in their last six. Western Michigan are an awful 1-10 on the road, but they have covered three of their past four. Both defenses have been bad lately, and neither team blocks a lot of shots. Back the over here, as it's gone that way in four of Ohio's last five. Also, look for Western Michigan to cover on the road, as they've gone 4-1-1 ATS in MAC games this season.

Prediction: Western Michigan +9.5 (-110) & Over 148 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 65-45-3 (+146.0 units)

