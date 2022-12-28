Power/small forward Jae Crowder continues to sit out the 2022-203 season as the Phoenix Suns push on without him.

Crowder's decision to stay home this season stems from a contract dispute with the Suns. Frustrated with his level of job security, the 32-year-old requested a contract extension with similar pay to what he got last season. With the Suns seemingly unwilling to agree to said extension, the star forward appears committed to sitting out a whole year of his acclaimed career.

Despite rumors of other teams losing interest due to Jae Crowder's inactivity, there have been rumblings that the Milwaukee Bucks are eyeing a trade this season. The Bucks are currently 22-11 and ranked second in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee outfit are rumored to be considering offering multiple second-round draft picks in exchange for getting Crowder on their side.

For both the Bucks and Jae Crowder, this could be a great move. A veteran forward like Crowder could add to the already surging Milwaukee line-up and enhance the quality of their defense. For now, the Bucks seem like the favorites to land Crowder's services. However, there are also plenty of other teams in the rumor mill surrounding a possible Crowder trade this season.

Are the Phoenix Suns making a mistake with Jae Crowder?

Jae Crowder was in back-to-back NBA finals in 2020 and 2021. He made it to the 2020 finals with the Miami Heat before being an integral part of the Suns' success in making it in 2021.

The Suns have continued to play well in his absence this season, with the likes of Devin Booker and Landry Shamet dominating on offense. However, as their recently snapped three-game losing skid has shown, they could be stronger on defense.

It's an issue that's plagued the Phoenix outfit on-and-off this season. Flawed defense has caused them to suffer upsets against lesser teams such as the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards. With Crowder almost definitely on the way out, this will likely continue to be an issue for the Suns that betters and pundits alike should keep an eye on.

