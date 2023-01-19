Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wichita State Shockers are in Tennessee tonight, ready to take on the Memphis Tigers.

The Shockers have won their last two games, which happened to be their first two in the American Conference this season. They're 9-8 overall this season and sit one game behind Memphis ahead of tonight's contest. They'll look to improve upon a 2-2 road record.

Memphis is 13-5 this season, but just 3-2 in conference play so far. Their last game was a narrow win over Temple in Philadelphia. The Tigers are back home tonight, where they haven't lost all season.

This game is crucial for both teams if they want a shot at the American title this season. Let's see how these schools stack up ahead of their first meeting of the season.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Wichita State +10 (-110) Over 140.5 (-105) +420 Memphis -10 (-110) Under 140.5 (-115) -540

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Wichita State vs. Memphis Match Details

Fixture: Wichita State Shockers @ Memphis Tigers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

Wichita State vs. Memphis Key Stats

Wichita State has not fared well against Memphis lately. The Tigers have won six of their last seven matchups between the schools. The Tigers have won the last four in Memphis by an average margin of 15.8 points in Memphis' favor.

Memphis plays at a high tempo, leading to a lot of scoring. They put up 78.6 points per game, 44th in the nation, on 46.8% shooting (64th). They allow 71.7 points per game, but opponents only shoot 38.7% against them, 15th nationally. Memphis averages 9.7 steals per game, 15th in the nation.

Wichita allows far fewer points, 62.4 per game, and has an incredible three-point defense that limits foes to 29.9% of triple (29th). They hold opponents to 37.7% shooting overall (ninth).

However, their offense is awful, only putting up 65.4 points per game, which is 323rd. They only hit 41.7% of their shots, 316th.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Betting Prediction

While the Memphis offense is way ahead of Wichita's, I could easily see this game being a defensive struggle. Wichita's offense will have their hands full all night, but their defense should be able to hold its own and suppress Memphis' attack. I think this game goes under the total.

Prediction: Under 140.5 (-115)

