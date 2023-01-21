Wild vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 21| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Minnesota Wild (25-15-4) are third in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are coming off a loss against the Carolina Hurricanes (5-2) in their last outing.

It proved to be a heavy defeat as only Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov were able to put their names on the scoresheet. They will now take on the Florida Panthers (22-20-5), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and managed a win against the Montreal Canadiens (6-2) in their last outing.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, while Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Ryan Lomberg, and Givani Smith, supplied a goal each. The game will now be hosted by them at the FLA Live Arena on Saturday, January 21st where they will be looking to continue their winning start.

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Wild -105 -1.5 (-240) O 6.5 (-125) Florida Panthers -115 +1.5 (+200) U 6.5 (+105)

Minnesota have played well so far and are on the right track to qualify for the playoffs. They finished second last season and qualified for the playoffs with an overall record of 53-22. However, their journey was cut short in the postseason as they lost to the St. Louis Blues in the first round. The team scored a total of 140 goals and conceded 125 so far, a difference of +15.

The Florida Panthers are in the mix of things at the moment. They finished on top in the division last season with an overall record of 58-18. The team scored a total of 158 goals and conceded 160 goals.

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Wild @ Florida Panthers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 06:00 p.m ET

Venue: FLA Live Arena

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Pick

Matthew Tkachuk is having a brilliant season for the Panthers. He has scored a total of 24 goals and has provided 34 assists in 44 games so far. He has always been effective against Minnesota, scoring four times and providing four assists in 15 games. Tkachuk will be looking to add to that tally tonight.

Best Pick: Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Scorer (+130)

Minnesota Wild vs Florida Panthers: Prediction

The two teams are tied for five wins against each other in their last ten meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season and considering how both teams are playing, it looks like it will be a tough contest. However, the majority of their games have been over the total line.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (-125)

