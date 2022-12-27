It's looking increasingly likely that the Chicago Bulls will be the first team to make a major trade this season.

The Bulls are rife with rumors of major trades at the moment. The team has come noticeably unstuck this season due to poor cohesion amongst its players.

Shooting guard/small forward Zach LaVine has caught a lot of heat this season due to his rumored issues with other players. On the court, the lack of chemistry between LaVine and power/small forward DeMar DeRozan has been especially noticeable. With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that the Bulls are rumored to be considering changing up their roster and even removing some of their All-Stars.

Many officials and rival executives are reportedly expecting DeRozan to look for a trade next summer. Considering much of the team's current dysfunction has been blamed more on LaVine than DeRozan, this isn't necessarily great news for the Chicago outfit.

However, trading out All-Star players and starting fresh next season might be just what the team needs in the long run. With their star players struggling to find a teamwork groove and the long-term absence of top point guard Lonzo Ball, it's not surprising the Bulls are already considering their options this early in the season.

Can the Chicago Bulls bounce back this season?

The Bulls are currently 14-19 and are No.11 in the Eastern Conference rankings. Their most recent game saw them lose 133-118 to the Houston Rockets, one of the weakest teams in the league this season. Prior to the Rockets loss, the Chicago Bulls were on a three-game winning streak with LaVine, DeRozan, and center Nikola Vucevic carrying the team on the offensive end of the court.

Considering LaVine and DeRozan's recent contributions in this regard, rushing to conduct a major trade with either of them right now might not be the smartest idea. While there are clear issues with the team, trading them out, especially while the likes of Lonzo Ball are out indefinitely, is a highly risky proposition.

The recent Rockets loss has likely rocked the team's confidence. Regardless, it's not too late to turn the momentum around. Their next three games are at home. The second of those games is against the ailing Detroit Pistons, who have fared worse than the Chicago Bulls this season. With some time at home, the team should have more time to regroup between games.

First up, though, is a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks (22-11). Despite their general dominance this season, the Bucks are currently on a three-game skid. This game will be a good test of the Chicago Bulls' potential for the rest of this season. If the games continue to go disappointingly, the Bulls opting for a major trade before the end of this season will likely go ahead.

