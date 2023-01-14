William & Mary vs UNC Wilmington Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | CAA | College Basketball

The William & Mary Tribe will take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a CAA conference battle on Saturday evening. The Tribe are 7-10 for the season and currently sit eighth in the conference standings.

The Seahawks are 14-4 for the season and currently sit in second place in the conference standings. They lost to the Charleston Cougars in their last game, and neither team covered the spread in that matchup. The Tribe defeated the Hampton Pirates in their most recent game and covered the spread as eight-point favorites.

William & Mary vs UNC Wilmington Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under William & Mary Tribe +540 +12 (-115) Over 132.5 (-115) UNC Wilmington Seahawks -810 -12 (-105) Under 132.5 (-105)

William & Mary vs UNC Wilmington Match Details

Fixture: William & Mary Tribe at UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Trask Coliseum, North Carolina

William & Mary vs UNC Wilmington Key Stats

Trazarien White leads the Seahawks with 14.2 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. a 49.2% field goal shooter who is also dishing out 1.8 assists. Amari Kelly averages 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He also blocks 0.9 shots per game and averages 0.6 steals.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes averages 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 53.5% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range, for an average of 1.1 made three-pointers per game for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips averages 9.3 points, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. Jamarii Thomas leads the Seahawks with 2.2 assists per game to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 7.5 points.

Noah Collier averages 9.5 points, 0.8 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game, which puts him first on the Tribe. Additionally, he records 0.9 steals and 0.9 shot blocks. Ben Wight averages 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists for the Tribe per game. Additionally, he records 0.8 steals and 0.3 shot blocks.

Gabe Dorsey averages 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He makes 44% of his field goal attempts and 45.2% of his three-point attempts. Chris Mullins averages 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Tribe per game. In addition, he records 1.3 steals and 0.1 shot blocks.

William & Mary vs UNC Wilmington Betting Prediction

The Seahawks have a good offense that likes to hit the board hard against their opponents. The Tribe has a pretty competitive schedule, and their defense has been frail against opponents who like to command authority on the court. I am leaning towards the Seahawks dominating in this one and, with the home crowd cheering them on, covering the spread and winning this one against a struggling Tribe's unit.

Pick: UNC Wilmington Seahawks -12 (-105)

