Winthrop vs SC Upstate Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Winthrop Eagles will take on the SC Upstate Spartans at the G.B. Hodge Center in the NCAA on Thursday (December 29).

The Eagles are off to a 5-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Big South Conference and on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a 74-57 loss against the Duquesne Dukes in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Spartans, who are 5-6 on the season, are fifth in the same division. The Spartans are on a two-game losing streak and lost 65-56 to the Kennesaw State Owls (65-56) in their previous outing.

Winthrop Eagles vs SC Upstate Spartans: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Winthrop Eagles -145 -3 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) SC Upstate Spartans +125 +3 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The Eagles have had a below-par start to the season with five wins and eight losses. The wins have come against the Piedmont Lions (78-56), Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (76-68), Eastern Michigan Eagles (101-87), Toccoa Falls Eagles (99-52) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (81-67). They will look to improve on their 0-6 away record.

The team has been impressive on offense, averaging 74.9 points per game, which ranks 140th in the nation, while conceding 76.7 points per outing, which ranks 238th.

The Spartans, meanwhile, have had six losses this season. Their most impressive wins have come against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (79-78), Western Carolina Catamounts (79-64) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (89-84).

The team has been below the average mark on offense, averaging only 69.6 points per game, whereas conceding 71.6 points per outing.

Winthrop Eagles vs SC Upstate Spartans: Match Details

Fixture: Winthrop Eagles @ SC Upstate Spartans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 05:00 pm ET

Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Winthrop Eagles vs SC Upstate Spartans: Prediction

The Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Thursday. They're 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games after an against-the-spread loss.

Winthrop has won all ten of their previous encounters against SC Upstate. This has been total domination. Current statistics and form suggest that it could be a close fight, though, as both teams tend to leak a lot of points. Expect an entertaining battle.

Final Prediction: Eagles -3 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes