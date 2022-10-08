Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8| 2022 NCAAF Season 

The Wisconsin Badgers will meet the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday (October 8). Both teams are desperately trying for a win, as the Wildcats are on a four-game losing streak, while the Badgers have lost two in a row.

Wisconsin and Northwestern play in the Big Ten Conference (West).

The Wildcats started their season with a win followed by four consecutive losses. Their offense doesn't seem to be the problem, as they have managed points on the board.

Their defense has let them down in the games they have lost. Ryan Hilinski has been excellent so far this season. Even in defeats, the quarterback has produced brilliant numbers. If the defense starts showing up, the Wildcats could turn things around.

Wisconsin started off on a high note, winning Game 1 (38-0) against Illinois State. Washington State defeated the Badgers in a hard-fought game two (17-14). Game 3 was a total display of dominance against NM State (66-7). However, they lost two consecutive games, one against the #3 Ohio State (52-21) and another against Illinois (10-34). They will look to return to winning ways from Game 6.

The Wildcats will have to capitalize on home advantage. If they continue to lose, they will slip out of contention. Fans will turn up in huge numbers, so the team must not disappoint them. Overall, it should be an exciting contest.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats: Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 03:30 pm EDT

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Wisconsin Badgers -365 -10.5 (+100) O 44.5 (-110) Northwestern Wildcats +300 +10.5 (-120) U 44.5 (-110)

Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats: Pick

Without a doubt, Ryan Hilinski has to be the man you place your bets on. In victories and even in defeats, he never fails to deliver.

If the Wildcats are to win this game, Ryan, with the support of the defense, must work in harmony. If that happens, Northwestern will have a great chance to beat the Badgers.

Pick: Ryan Hilinski Total Passing Yards Over 222.5 (-115)

Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats: Prediction

This is going to be another tough home game for the Wildcats. Even the head-to-head record between the two teams doesn't favor Northwestern (2-3). Both offense and defense will have to gel together to cause an upset.

Prediction: Wildcats Total Points Over 16.5 (-125)

