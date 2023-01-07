Wisconsin vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | Big Ten | College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon, a Big Ten showdown pits the Wisconsin Badgers (11-2) against the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-5) in Madison. In their most recent game, the Badgers defeated Minnesota by a razor-thin margin at home.

On Wednesday night, the Fighting Illini were blamed for losing to Northwestern on the road. In their lone encounter from the previous season, the Fighting Illini defeated the Badgers 80–67.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Wisconsin Badgers +250 +7 (-110) Over 131.5 (-110) Illinois Fighting Illini -300 -7 (-110) Under 131.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs Illinois Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Wisconsin vs Illinois Key Stats

In their first three Big Ten contests, the No. 14 Badgers remain unbeaten. They won at home against Minnesota on Tuesday night, 63-60, despite being 13-point underdogs. They had also defeated Maryland and Iowa in overtime. The Badgers have only lost twice all season.

The first loss to Kansas was decided in overtime, and the second loss to Wake Forest, also required overtime. Six straight victories for the Badgers, who have also covered two of their three conference contests. With 13.2 PPG on 42% shooting, Wahl is the team's top scorer. In his last two games, Chucky Hepburn has shot 60% from beyond the arc.

The Fighting Illini have yet to pick up a Big Ten victory this year. Nobody anticipated that this team would go winless in their opening three conference contests, but the offense has had trouble scoring enough points.

They were rated as 3.5-point favorites in a humiliating 73-60 road defeat to Northwestern on Wednesday. Only one of the Fighting Illini's last five games has seen them cover the spread.

The Fighting Illini are 7-1 at home, highlighted by a victory against Syracuse, but they have dropped to 40th overall in the efficiency rankings. They are 66th in DI with a 64.4-point average turnover rate.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Betting Prediction

The Fighting Illini will outscore the Badgers offensively. Compared to the Badgers' 105.9 points per 100 possessions, they score 108.2 points on average. The defensive statistics are essentially the same.

Rebounding is one area where the Badgers fall short, whereas the Fighting Illini have one of the best margins in the nation. They outrebounded the Badgers by an impressive +6 margin to the Badgers' -2 margin. In this one, the Fighting Illini will cover the spread.

Pick: UIL Fighting Illini -7 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes