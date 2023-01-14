Wisconsin vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers are on the move to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers are coming off a 69-65 home loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, a game in which they were two-point favorites.

In their most recent contest, Indiana lost 85-66 at Penn State on the road on Wednesday night, failing to cover as a two-point underdog. Although the Badgers have won 10 of their previous 11 encounters, including five straight, the Hoosiers still hold an overall edge of 82-44. On February 15, 2022, the Badgers defeated their opponent 74–69.

Wisconsin vs Indiana Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Wisconsin Badgers +150 +4 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Indiana Hoosiers -175 -4 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs Indiana Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers at Indiana Hoosiers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Bloomington Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Wisconsin vs Indiana Key Stats

The Badgers' six-game winning streak ended on Tuesday night when Michigan State defeated them at home. As they attempted to defeat the Hoosiers for the sixth consecutive game, the Badgers dropped to 11-4 overall and are currently tied for fourth in the Big Ten with a 3-2 conference record.

The Badgers have averaged 68.3 points per game this season, ranking them 275th in the nation in scoring offense. They give out 12.6 assists per game while pulling in 31.7 rebounds per game. With 62.9 points allowed per game, the Badgers' scoring defense ranks 34th in the country. This year, as a team, the Badgers have a floor-shooting percentage of 43.3%.

The Hoosiers were humiliated by Penn State on the road, their third consecutive loss and their fifth in their previous seven games. The Hoosiers' record dropped to 10-6 overall, and they now share last place in the Big Ten with a 1-4 record in league play.

The Hoosiers have scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking them 34th in the country in scoring offense. They are averaging 17.2 assists per game while also pulling down 37.1 rebounds on average per night. The Hoosiers' scoring defense ranks 193rd in the US, as they have played an average defensive game, surrendering an average of 69.3 points per game.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Indiana Hoosiers Betting Prediction

The Hoosiers will find it difficult, even at home, as we saw in their most recent home game when they lost to Northwestern in Bloomington. The Badgers are hoping that Wahl will be available for this game, but they have been playing well even without him. Given the Hoosiers' difficulties over the past month, you have to give the advantage to the visitors in this game.

Pick: Wisconsin Badgers +4 (-110)

