Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats will finally get to play some basketball against each other tonight.

Visiting Wisconsin won the last time they were on the court, ending a three-game losing streak. The losses saw them tumble from #14 in the rankings to out of the rankings entirely. The Badgers are 4-3 in Big Ten play this season and 12-5 overall.

Northwestern has dropped their last two contests, bringing their conference record to 3-3. Like Wisconsin, Northwestern is 12-5 overall this season. They have an 8-3 record on their home floor this season, although two of those losses came against conference competition.

It's been about a week since either of these schools played. Let's see how they should come out tonight as they look to get back in a groove.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Wisconsin +2.5 (-105) Over 122.5 (-110) +126 Northwestern -2.5 (-115) Under 122.5 (-110) -152

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Date and Time: Monday, January 23, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Stats

Both of these schools are built around their defense.

Northwestern is only allowing 60.8 points per game, 15th in the nation this season. Their opponents are shooting 38.6% on their field goal attempts this season, 12th in the country. Their opponents hit 34.8% of their threes, 263rd nationwide.

Wisconsin limits their foes to 62.7 points per game, the 33rd-best mark in college basketball. Their opponents shoot better from the field than Northwestern's, 43.2%, but worse from three, at only 32.7%.

Offensively, neither school is breaking any records.

Wisconsin is putting up 66.6 points per game (312th) on 42.6% shooting (287th). However, just like on defense, the three ball works for them, as they knock down 36.5% of their three-point attempts, 64th in the country.

Northwestern is putting up slightly more points per game, 68.9 (242nd), but on 38.9% shooting from the floor (355th). Unlike Wisconsin, their three-ball doesn't fall often, as they only hit 31.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, 297th in the nation.

Northwestern blocks 4.7 shots per game, significantly more than Wisconsin's 1.7 blocks per game. Northwestern also grabs 37.4 rebounds per game, whereas Wisconsin only pulls down 31.8.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Prediction

This should be a tight game, but I think the biggest difference between these similar teams is the three-point line. Wisconsin guards it better and shoots better on their tries offensively. Northwestern's greatest weakness on defense is against threes. Rebounding is Northwestern's biggest strength tonight, but I don't think their offense will be as successful against Wisconsin's defense. The Badgers walk away with another victory tonight.

Prediction: Wisconsin Money Line (+126)

Poll : 0 votes