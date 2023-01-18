Wolf vs Schwartzman Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2023 Australian Open Round 2

On January 18, in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, the No. 26 seed, Diego Schwartzman, will take on the 67th-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf of America. The two men will be meeting each other for the first time in their careers.

Wolf vs Schwartzman Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Diego Schwartzman +145 +3.5 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110) Jeffrey John Wolf -175 -3.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110)

Wolf vs Schwartzman Match Details

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Jeffrey John Wolf

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Court 3, Melbourne Park, Australia

Wolf vs Schwartzman Key Stats

Oleksii Krutykh required victories in the qualifying rounds to get to his first Grand Slam main draw, and for a time it appeared as though he would even defeat Diego here. Diego broke early and breezed through the first set, but in the second set, he fell behind 2-4 before wasting three set points to drop the set.

The Argentine recovered swiftly, took the lead 3-0 in the third, and sealed the victory. After taking a break in the fourth game, Diego lost serve, but in the ensuing tiebreaker, he managed to win it on his very first match point. The Argentine had to hold off 14 breakpoints throughout the course of the nearly four-hour match.

Jordan Thompson's bid from Australia was defeated in the first round, but not before JJ had a four-set battle with him. In three hours and 27 minutes, JJ overcame Thompson with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, and 7-5 to claim his maiden victory at the Australian Open. JJ, who hadn't previously qualified for the main draw here, was able to inflict this defeat by taking advantage of Thompson's subpar second serve.

In the fourth game of the first set, the American, who was ranked 67th, broke his rival. However, he lost his own serve in the fourth game of the second set. At a set apiece, JJ continued to fight off five break points in the third game of the third set before gaining the lead when Thompson couldn't hold on to his serve at 4-5. The fourth set turned out to be a close contest, with Thompson dropping his serve at 5-6 and taking the early lead.

Wolf vs Schwartzman Betting Prediction

Diego now faces a player who enjoys playing on this surface more than most, so he will face a test.

Given how inconsistent the Argentine's recent peperformances have been in hardcourt contests, JJ may have a good chance against him in this match.

Although Diego is the guy who is seeded here, I anticipate a tough match that will last four sets with at least two tiebreakers. Bet on the over in this one.

Pick: Over 37.5 (-110)

