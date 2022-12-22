Wright State vs. Miami (OH) State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Both teams secured a win last time out and will look to make it two in a row when they leave the court tonight as the visiting Wright State Raiders got a much-needed win over Northwestern Ohio to snap a four-game losing skid.

Meanwhile, the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks took down Bellarmine to secure their first road win of the season. Now they're back home looking to get back to .500 on the season, against a Raiders squad looking to get back over .500 tonight.

We'll see who can walk away victorious and start a winning streak as they head into their holiday breaks.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Wright State -2.5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-110) -140 Miami (OH) +2.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110) +120

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Match Details

Fixture: Wright State Raiders @ Miami (OH) Redhawks

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Millett Hall

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Key Stats

The Miami (OH) Redhawks are an incredible free-throw shooting team. They knock down 82.6% of their free throws, the second-best mark in the entire country. Wright State struggles to hit free throws, as they only convert 67.5% of their attempts from the charity stripe, 273rd in the country.

A key matchup in this game will be Wright State's three-point shooting against Miami (OH)'s three-point defense. Wright State hit a modest 34.4% of their three-point attempts, 157th in the country. They should get open looks against the Redhawks, who allow opponents to hit 38.3% of their threes against them.

Wright State has a slight edge in scoring and scoring defense this season. They score 78.3 points per game (75th) and allow 71.2 points per game (248th). Miami (OH) scores 74.9 points per game (144th) and allows 75.6 points per game (328th).

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Prediction

In tight games, free throws are usually the difference between victory and defeat, especially at the collegiate level. Wright State's shakiness from the free-throw line may doom them, especially when contrasted with Miami (OH)'s proficiency at the line. The points that Wright State leaves at the line will cost them the game. The Redhawks will win because of it.

Prediction: Miami (OH) Money Line (+120)

