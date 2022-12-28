Wyoming vs. Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Wyoming Cowboys will face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first game of Mountain West Conference play for both struggling teams this season.

The Cowboys are just 5-7 while the Bulldogs are 4-7.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Match Details

Fixture: Wyoming Cowboys at Fresno State Bulldogs

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28th, 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Wyoming Cowboys -0.5(-110) Over 125.5(-110) -110 Fresno State Bulldogs +0.5(-110) Under 125.5(-110) -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Key Stats

The 5-7 Wyoming Cowboys have been a middle-of-the-pack team on both sides of the ball this season. The Cowboys have scored 72.0 points per game, which ranks 184th out of 363 teams in the nation, while allowing 69.3 points per game, which ranks 201st in the nation. Wyoming's offensive rating, 106.8, ranks 138th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 102.8, ranks 276th th in the nation.

The Cowboys are coached by Jeff Linder, who is in his third year with the program after spending the previous four seasons leading the North Colorado Bears. Wyoming does not have a single top-100 recruit and have just two players scoring in double figures this season.

The 4-7 Fresno State Bulldogs have been one of the worst offenses in the nation this season. The Bulldogs score just 61.5 points per game, ranking 352nd in the nation. Their defense has been much better, however, as they are one of the stingiest units in college basketball, allowing opponents to score just 61.7 points per game, ranking 36th in the nation. Fresno State's offensive rating, 95.9, ranks 328th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 96.2, ranks 127th.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Justin Hutson, who is in his fifth year leading the program after spending sixteen of the previous twenty seasons as an assistant coach at five different colleges. Hutson coached high school basketball for four seasons when he was not a college assistant. The Bulldogs have one top-100 recruit, however, they have just two players scoring in double figures.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Betting Prediction

While the Wyoming Cowboys and Fresno State Bulldogs have both struggled this season, Fresno State has actually been a very good unit on the less flashy side of the ball.

Look for the Bulldogs to play a stifling defense en route to a home victory.

Pick: Bulldogs ML (+116)

